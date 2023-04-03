2 in hospital after Atlanta shooting, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two people were shot near a school Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Abner Terrace NW -- which is near the Westside Atlanta Charter School off of Perry Boulevard. According to its calendar, the school is closed all this week.
APD said the two people wounded went to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. No other details about what happened were released.
