One dead, three injured after shooting at Alpharetta apartment

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police in Alpharetta said one person is dead following a shooting on Christmas Eve.

They added that the shooting happened at Manchester at Mansell Apartment Homes on Huntington Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found four people shot inside an apartment. All were taken to the hospital.

Police said one of the victims died in the E.R. and the three others are in surgery and are expected to survive.