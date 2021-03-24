1 in custody after shooting at MARTA station in Midtown, police say

The Arts Center station was temporarily closed during the investigation.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person at the MARTA station in Midtown Atlanta.

It happened at the Arts Center Station at 1255 West Peachtree Street NE.

MARTA police Sgt. D. Littles said it happened on the Northbound platform. One suspect is in custody, he said, and was transported to the hospital. It is not known if officers are looking for anyone else involved.

Little said someone was grazed in the leg by the gunfire.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said they were assisting the MARTA Police in canvassing the area for suspects involved in the shooting. APD has since cleared the scene, they said.

MARTA posted an advisory on social media saying that "trains are temporarily unable to service this station." They said "bus bridge service is being established, from Midtown to Lindbergh Center."

Just before 4 p.m., they said all trains have resumed normal operations.