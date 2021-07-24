Man shot, killed at CVS in LaGrange

According to LaGrange police, the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. at the CVS on Hogansville Road.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot at a CVS in LaGrange Friday night.

According to LaGrange police, the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. at the CVS on Hogansville Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he died from his injuries. LaGrange police have identified him as Breylan Sellers.

The next day at 5 a.m., investigators arrested a Greenville man in connection to Sellers' murder. He is being charged with murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery. He has been transported to the Troup County Jail.