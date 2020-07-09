Man says he was shot outside strip club on Northside Drive near I-75

The victim realized he had been shot in the leg and his friends immediately drove him to the hospital for treatment.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police responded to Emory University Hospital Midtown early Monday morning in reference to a person shot.

The officer met with the victim who said he was shot in the leg. He told police he was inside a vehicle with friends leaving a strip club at Northside Drive and Interstate 75 when they heard gunshots.

