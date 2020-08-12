2 Good Samaritans shot during attempted carjacking in Buckhead, police say

The suspects were able to get away with the car, however, officers later recovered it abandoned on Collier Road.

ATLANTA — Two people were shot trying to help during an attempted carjacking on Tuesday in Buckhead, Atlanta Police said.

Officers were called to a dry cleaner at 1891 Peachtree Road NE at around 12:10 p.m. They said a man ran into the cleaners and left his car running.

Two men entered the car and attempted to drive off. Two Good Samaritans tried to block the suspects from leaving the parking lot and were both shot in the shoulders.

The victims were alert, conscious and breathing, police said, and were transported to the hospital.

The area of the incident is highly congested with a nearby Starbucks, restaurants and Piedmont Hospital.