Security guard grazed by bullet after man shoots at Edgewood bar

Atlanta Police Department Capt. Graham said the incident started inside Ghost Bar on Edgewood.

Atlanta police are on the search for a man after he shot up a bar and injured a security guard in southeast Atlanta overnight. 

Atlanta Police Department Cpt. Dorian Graham said the man was inside Ghost Bar on Edgewood Avenue around 2 a.m.

According to authorities, the man apparently touched a waitress inappropriately and was asked to leave. 

When they did, police say he got into a dispute with the security guard. The suspect went and grabbed a gun from a nearby vehicle and started shooting at the bar. 

A security guard was grazed by a bullet on his head, but luckily, he sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is still on the run. Police believe they were driving a silver sedan. No other suspect information was provided. 

Editors note: A previous version of this story noted Our Bar as the location the incident occurred at, per information provided by the Atlanta Police Department. It has now been corrected.

