Security guard grazed by bullet after man shoots at Edgewood bar

Atlanta police are on the search for a man after he shot up a bar and injured a security guard in southeast Atlanta overnight.

Atlanta Police Department Cpt. Dorian Graham said the man was inside Ghost Bar on Edgewood Avenue around 2 a.m.

According to authorities, the man apparently touched a waitress inappropriately and was asked to leave.

When they did, police say he got into a dispute with the security guard. The suspect went and grabbed a gun from a nearby vehicle and started shooting at the bar.

A security guard was grazed by a bullet on his head, but luckily, he sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is still on the run. Police believe they were driving a silver sedan. No other suspect information was provided.