Shooting outside Marriott hotel in Midtown Atlanta leaves 2 injured, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police were called to a shooting at the Marriott in Midtown Atlanta early Sunday morning that left two men wounded.
Police were called to 35 14th Street NE at around 6:30 a.m. and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition. A second male victim later arrived at Grady Hospital in a private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
Police believe the two men were shooting at each other and say charges are pending.
11Alive cameras saw a vehicle surrounded by police tape with at least five gunshots to the windshield and a shattered drivers-side window.