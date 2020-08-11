Shooting outside Marriott hotel in Midtown Atlanta leaves 2 injured, police say

Police believe the two men were shooting at each other and say charges are pending.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police were called to a shooting at the Marriott in Midtown Atlanta early Sunday morning that left two men wounded.

Police were called to 35 14th Street NE at around 6:30 a.m. and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition. A second male victim later arrived at Grady Hospital in a private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

