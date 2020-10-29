Dispute at Atlanta nightclub leads to man fatally shot

The club is said to be a joint venture between rappers 2 Chainz and Snoop.

ATLANTA — Police believe a dispute over a cover charge at an Atlanta nightclub led to the shooting death of a man early Thursday morning.

At around 2:20 a.m., Atlanta police officers were called to the Members Only Lounge off Ralph McGill Boulevard in northeast Atlanta on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

"Preliminary investigation indicated that a dispute arose over admission fees to the nightclub and the victim was shot," Atlanta police spokesman Steve Avery said in a news release.

He said detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police did not say if a patron was shot or an employee at the lounge was shot.

The venue is described on its website as "Atlanta's exclusive VIP lounge for the city's socialites and elite professionals." It is said to be a joint venture between rappers 2 Chainz and Snoop.