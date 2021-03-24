Security guard grazed by bullet after two men shoot at Edgewood Bar

Atlanta Police Department Capt. Graham said two men were inside Our Bar on Edgewood.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are on the search for two men after they shot up a bar and injured a security guard in southeast Atlanta overnight.

Atlanta Police Department Captain Dorian Graham said the two men were inside Our Bar on Edgewood Avenue.

According to authorities, the two men apparently touched a waitress inappropriately and were asked to leave.

When they did, police say they got in the car and started shooting at the club.

A security guard was grazed by a bullet on his head, but luckily, he sustained minor injuries.