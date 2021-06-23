Double shooting inside rideshare vehicle leaves 1 dead, police say

It happened early Wednesday morning.

ATLANTA — One person is dead and another is in critical condition from gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning after an argument inside a rideshare vehicle that ended at a busy gas station in northeast Atlanta.

Atlanta Police responded around 5 a.m. to the Chevron located at Piedmont Circle and Monroe Drive in northeast Atlanta.

Police said an argument inside a rideshare vehicle ended with gunfire. They said the driver who fired the shots is being cooperative. There were three passengers in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Police are working to figure out what led to the argument. The names of the two people shot have not been released, but said they are men between 35- and 40-years-old. The third passenger left the scene.

Authorities said they recovered two guns from the scene and aren't sure if both belong to the driver -- or just one.