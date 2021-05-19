Woman killed, another hurt in double shooting at Gwinnett apartment complex

It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one woman dead and a second injured.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Reflections on Sweetwater apartments off Sweetwater Road in Lawrenceville.

When officers arrived, they located a deceased woman. A second woman was transported to the hospital. Police said the two are related.

"At this time, investigators are exploring all motives," police said in a statement. "Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information."