Woman killed, another hurt in double shooting at Gwinnett apartment complex

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one woman dead and a second injured.
It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Reflections on Sweetwater apartments off Sweetwater Road in Lawrenceville.
When officers arrived, they located a deceased woman. A second woman was transported to the hospital. Police said the two are related.
"At this time, investigators are exploring all motives," police said in a statement. "Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information."
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.