Sandy Springs Police investigating after shooting at shopping center

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs Police are on the scene of a shooting at a metro Atlanta shopping center Tuesday evening.

Police said possibly one person was injured at the Orchard Park Shopping Center at 2090 Dunwoody Club Drive. There is a Kroger and other shops in the plaza. Multiple 11Alive viewers called and said they saw police activity in the parking lot.

According to Sandy Springs Police, the scene is very active and the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses are asked to call 911 and ask to speak with a Sandy Springs detective.