2 shot at gas station in Union City

The shooting happened at around 12:35 a.m. at a Texaco gas station.

UNION CITY, Ga. — Police in Union City are working to gather more information on a shooting that left two people injured early Monday morning.

The shooting happened at around 12:35 a.m., at a Texaco gas station located at 4430 Flat Shoals Road.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds who were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

"There is no information available as to the subjects' relationship with one another or how they sustained gunshot wounds," Union City Police Officer Jerome Turner Jr. said in a statement.