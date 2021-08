When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for medical treatment, APD said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near the Westhaven and Harland Terrace communities.

Officials said the shooting happened at a Texaco gas station at 2716 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW around 7:40 p.m.

