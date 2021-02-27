Off-duty state trooper involved in shooting in Atlanta, one person injured

The nature of the shooting has not been provided but the GBI said that agents were requested by the Georgia State Patrol.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has confirmed that it has been called to the scene of a shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police Sgt. Jarius Daugherty, officers responded to the shooting at 448 Boulevard SE - the address of a convenience store south of I-20 - around 4:25 p.m. He said that the shooting had involved an off-duty Georgia State Patrol unit. According to Daugherty, a man was taken to Grady with a gunshot wound.

The agency is routinely called in by law enforcement agencies in the state as independent investigators when officers are involved in shootings. The agency typically hands over its findings to the district attorney for any possible prosecution.