APD: 5 shot near Atlanta nightclub, suspect still at large

It happened near The Marquette Lounge on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

ATLANTA — At least five people were hurt in an early-morning shooting near a nightclub Monday in Atlanta, according to an Atlanta Police officer.

It happened near the intersection of Olive Street and Proctor Street, not far from The Marquette Lounge on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

Officers responded to a call regarding "multiple people shot" around 6 a.m.

They found five people suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. Police said some of the victims were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, while others were taken in a private vehicle. An officer told 11Alive that the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting may have stemmed from a fight that happened at the Marquette Lounge. Authorities said patrons ran across the street to Proctor Street to call 911 after gunfire ensued.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, and is still at large.

According to the club's website, there were multiple events taking place over the Labor Day weekend, including one featuring rapper Lil Kim that was advertised to end at 6 a.m.

Witnesses said the shooting happened at a Black gay pride event held at the club and it was a very chaotic scene when gunfire erupted.

Investigators with the police department's aggravated assault unit are still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting, according to officials. The police department said this incident has "nothing to do" with the park nearby.

#CONTINUING— A witness told me someone fired several gunshots into the air following a dispute. We saw several ambulances on scene @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/xWcXQ1o3w9 — Maura Sirianni 11Alive (@MauraSirianni) September 6, 2021