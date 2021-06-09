At least 3 hurt in shooting near Atlanta nightclub

It happened near The Marquette Lounge on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

ATLANTA — At least three people were hurt in an early-morning shooting near a nightclub Monday in Atlanta, according to an Atlanta Police officer.

It happened near the intersection of Olive Street and Proctor Street, not far from The Marquette Lounge on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

According to the club's website, there were multiple events taking place over the Labor Day weekend, including one featuring rapper Lil Kim that was advertised to end at 6 a.m.

The officer told our 11Alive News crew that the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Witnesses tell us they were at the club for a Black gay pride event and said it was a very chaotic scene when gunfire erupted.

Our crew is working to learn more about the victims, any suspects or a motive behind the incident.