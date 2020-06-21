Shooting in Auburn, Alabama injures four - one critically

The shooting is still under investigation.

AUBURN, Ala. — Police in one Alabama town are investigating after a shooting that injured four people early Sunday morning.

Auburn Police said they were called to the 600 block of Railroad Avenue just after midnight to reports of gunshots. They arrived to find four people who appeared to have gunshot wounds.

Police said one victim was treated and released on the scene. The rest of the victims were taken to different hospitals around the region including East Alabama Medical, Piedmont Columbus Regional and Baptist Medical Center South.

Authorities said in a statement that three of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries. However, a fourth victim is in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 334-501-3140 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.