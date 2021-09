APD responded to the shooting shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the 900-block of Jett St. NW.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot at a home in Bankhead Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing, APD said.

Investigators said it appears the shooting may have taken place inside of the home.