Authorities responded to the Big Man Package liquor store at 2594 Candler Road at 9:30 a.m.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police said a man was shot at a liquor store in DeKalb County Friday morning.

When officers arrived they found a man shot. He was transported to the hospital, police said.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene. You can see the liquor store's parking lot taped off.