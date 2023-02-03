Father and son shot at Buckhead apartment complex | What we know

ATLANTA — A father and son were shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Buckhead apartment complex, according to Atlanta Police.
Officers said this happened at the 32Hundred Apartments on Lenox Road just before 5 a.m. when someone pulled in and started shooting at the victims.
They're described as a 31-year-old man and his 12-year-old son.
Police said both of them are in stable condition at Piedmont Hospital.
At this time, there is no word on suspects; however, officers said two cars were seen pulling out of the parking lot shortly after the shooting.
Right now, officers do believe the father and son were targeted.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
