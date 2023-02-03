Father and son shot at Buckhead apartment complex | What we know

Police said both of victims are in stable condition

ATLANTA — A father and son were shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Buckhead apartment complex, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers said this happened at the 32Hundred Apartments on Lenox Road just before 5 a.m. when someone pulled in and started shooting at the victims.

They're described as a 31-year-old man and his 12-year-old son.

Police said both of them are in stable condition at Piedmont Hospital.

At this time, there is no word on suspects; however, officers said two cars were seen pulling out of the parking lot shortly after the shooting.

Right now, officers do believe the father and son were targeted.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.