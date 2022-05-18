APD: Officer kills 'unruly patron' who shot security guard at Buckhead restaurant

The security guard who was injured was taken to the hospital.

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — An Atlanta Police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly shot a security guard at a Buckhead restaurant Wednesday evening. According to the Atlanta Police Department, they responded to the Fogo De Chao at 3101 Piedmont Rd NE after receiving a call about an "unruly patron."

An officer said they encountered the person near the bar area and tried to escort him outside; the APD officer deployed his Taser, but police said it had a "negative effect" and the person tried to walk outside the restaurant.

That's when the security guard tried to tackle the man.

"While tackling the subject, the subject was able to retrieve his weapon -- the suspect's weapon -- and fired one shot into the security guard, and which time one of our officers did deploy his firearm, fatally injuring the subject," APD.

The security guard was taken to the hospital.