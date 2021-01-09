Shooting in Atlanta neighborhood leaves three people injured

ATLANTA — Three people are recovering after a shooting in an Atlanta neighborhood on Saturday night.
According to a statement from the police department, officers responded to 189 Burbank Drive regarding a shooting just after 11 p.m.
Officers said they arrived and spoke with three people who were all suffering from either a gunshot wound or graze.
The victims were reportedly inside the residence when someone fired shots into the house, according to police.
Police said all three people were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Investigators say this is preliminary information, and they are still working to determine what led up to the incident at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.