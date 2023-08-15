Man critically hurt after shooting in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, police say

The shooting happened on Central Park Place NE.

ATLANTA — A man was critically hurt in a shooting early Tuesday morning in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, the Atlanta Police Department said.

The shooting happened on Central Park Place NE around 2:23 a.m. The location is near the Central Park recreational fields.

Police said that officers found a man shot on the driver's side in what appeared to be a taxi.

He was taken to the hospital in "serious condition," according to authorities.

Investigators are currently trying to figure out the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No other details were released by police at this time. APD said its investigation remains ongoing.

