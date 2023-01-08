Woman critically hurt after shooting at her Lithonia home, police say

Authorities said it happed at the 2100 block of Cherokee Valley Circle on Monday evening.

LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a woman was critically hurt in a shooting at her Lithonia home on Monday evening.

Authorities said it happed at the 2100 block of Cherokee Valley Circle just around 6:25 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found the woman shot.

She was then taken to the hospital in "critical condition," according to police.

Officers added that after investigating it appeared at least three suspects shot into her home.

Police are still investigating the incident at this time.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.