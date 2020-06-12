Altercation leads to fatal gunfire at southwest Atlanta gas station

The man was dead on the scene.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police believe an altercation led to the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning at a gas station.

Officers were called to a Chevron at 2050 Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta in regards to a person shot.

"Preliminary information indicates the victim and another male were involved in an altercation that escalated to gunfire," police said in a statement.

They said the suspect left the location and has not been located.