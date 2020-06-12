Altercation leads to fatal gunfire at southwest Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police believe an altercation led to the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning at a gas station.
Officers were called to a Chevron at 2050 Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta in regards to a person shot.
"Preliminary information indicates the victim and another male were involved in an altercation that escalated to gunfire," police said in a statement.
They said the suspect left the location and has not been located.
Police say that investigators are "working to determine the identity of the shooter and the circumstances surrounding the incident."