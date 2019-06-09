DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One young man is dead after being shot outside of an apartment complex near Clarkston overnight

It happened at an apartment off Summerwood Drive around 1:30 a.m. Police said the man was visiting a friend at the complex before he was shot at least three times near the dumpster area.

The 18-year-old was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died.

Witnesses on the scene gave a description of the suspect, who is 17 years old, who was later located and arrested near Brockett Road.

The suspect is charged with malice murder, possession of a firearm, during the commission of a felony, and aggravated assault.

Police said there are no known motives at this time and it is unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

