Multiple officers hurt in Clayton County shooting, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people, including two Clayton County Police officers, were hurt in a shooting in Clayton County Tuesday night. The shooting happened near Highway 42 and I-675 where traffic continues to be heavy.
The Clayton County Police Department did not release details about the extent of their injuries nor the circumstances around the shooting.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they are responding to assist.
11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more information.