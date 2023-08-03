1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Cleveland Avenue

As of right now, authorities believe the gunfire began as a dispute and they are still looking for the shooter.

ATLANTA — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting on Cleveland Avenue Wednesday morning.

Atlanta Police said this happened around 2:15 a.m. in the middle of the street.

One victim was shot in the foot, while another received multiple shots to his body. That individual, described as being between 50 and 55 years old, was already dead when police arrived on scene.

