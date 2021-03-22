Man shoots 17 and 21 year old after dispute at Cook Out restaurant in DeKalb

DeKalb Police responded to the fast food restaurant off Panola Road in reference to the shooting.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police believe a dispute between three men at Cook Out led to two getting shot late Sunday.

At around 11:30 p.m., DeKalb Police responded to the fast food restaurant off Panola Road in Lithonia in reference to the shooting.

A 17 and 21 year old had a dispute with another male suspect at the restaurant when he shot the two in the legs, police said.

They were both transported to a local hospital, where they are expected to recover from their non-life threatening injuries, police said.