Man fatally shot on I-20, is hit by another car whose driver is then killed when struck by truck, police say

After the man was shot, his car stopped in the middle lane where it was hit by another car. That driver got out and was struck by a tractor trailer.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A bizarre shooting incident Sunday night along a busy interstate left two people dead after a crash where another driver was then hit by a truck.

Just after 10 p.m., the DeKalb County Police Department was called to an accident on I-20 eastbound, just west of Panola Road.

Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle.

Following an initial investigation, police believe that after the victim was shot, his vehicle came to a stop in the middle lane. It was then struck by a vehicle driven by a female. They said she exited her vehicle and was struck by a tractor trailer. She died on scene.

The man who shot in his vehicle, died at the hospital, police said.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting, according to police.