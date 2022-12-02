1 killed after shooting near Atlanta convenience store, police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — One person is dead and an investigation is underway following a shooting near a convenience store in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police said.

Police are currently on scene at the C&S Food Mart at 3032 Stone Hogan Conn SW in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood. The location is near Stone Hogan Park and the North Camp Creek Parkway Nature Preserve.

Investigators do not yet know what led up to the shooting or the identity of the person killed.

