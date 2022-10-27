x
Crime

1 killed after shooting at residential area near Ponce City Market, police say

Here is what we know.
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one dead at a residential area just a quarter of a mile away from Ponce City Market.

Authorities are currently investigating the 600-block of Boulevard Northeast to collect evidence. Homicide investigators have been sent to the scene, APD said. Police did not offer any other details about the victim or suspect information.

11Alive currently has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide further updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

