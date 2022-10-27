1 killed after shooting at residential area near Ponce City Market, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one dead at a residential area just a quarter of a mile away from Ponce City Market.
Authorities are currently investigating the 600-block of Boulevard Northeast to collect evidence. Homicide investigators have been sent to the scene, APD said. Police did not offer any other details about the victim or suspect information.
