Man shot, killed outside Decatur Dunkin' Donuts, police say

It happened on 2704 Candler Rd., in Decatur.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DECATUR, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Decatur Dunkin' Donuts, DeKalb County Police said

On Thursday night, at 8:53 p.m., officers said they were called to the location at at 2704 Candler Rd., where they found a 41-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

As of right now, police believe an incident began inside the restaurant and continued outside, eventually sparking the shooting.

However, we still don't know the specifics on what that incident was.

Detectives said they are speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

There is also no word on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.