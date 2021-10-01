x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Fight leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb, police say

According to DeKalb County Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of Fayetteville Road SE around 10:40 a.m.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument led to a fatal shooting in DeKalb County Tuesday morning.

According to DeKalb County Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of Fayetteville Road SE around 10:40 a .m. The victim, a man who police said was in his 30s, got into an argument with the suspect when the dispute turned physical.

"The suspect then shot the victim who was transferred to a local hospital where he died," according to DeKalb Police.

Officers said they detained the suspect as he attempted to leave the scene. The investigation remains ongoing. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Police respond to shooting in DeKalb