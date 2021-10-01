Fight leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb, police say

According to DeKalb County Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of Fayetteville Road SE around 10:40 a.m.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument led to a fatal shooting in DeKalb County Tuesday morning.

According to DeKalb County Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of Fayetteville Road SE around 10:40 a .m. The victim, a man who police said was in his 30s, got into an argument with the suspect when the dispute turned physical.

"The suspect then shot the victim who was transferred to a local hospital where he died," according to DeKalb Police.