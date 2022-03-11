Two injured in shooting at DeKalb County gas station

ATLANTA — Two people have been shot at a gas station in DeKalb County, according to police.
This happened at a Texaco on Memorial Drive, near Stone Mountain.
Right now, there is very little information. However, DeKalb County Police said both victims were transported to the hospital.
There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
