Man critically injured after being shot multiple times in DeKalb County neighborhood: police

This is a developing story.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Saturday afternoon after he was shot inside a DeKalb County subdivision, police said.

Officers responded to calls of a person shot inside the 3200 block of Garden Glade Lane. When they arrived, they noticed a man in his 30s lying along the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

The address is the location of Haynes Park neighborhood in Stonecrest.

Homicide detectives are currently on the scene investigating what led up to the shooting. It is not yet known if there is a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.