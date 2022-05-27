One dead after shooting in DeKalb County neighborhood, police say

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — DeKalb County Police is investigating what they say is a deadly shooting on Oakwood Manor in Decatur.

Police added that the shooting occurred around 1 or 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

While little other information has been given by authorities, neighbors provided Ring camera video, where you can see two cars drive down the street. One minute later, you can hear what sounds like gun fire.

As the video continues, the two cars can be seen driving off. Those neighbors told 11Alive, police told them the situation is a possible carjacking.