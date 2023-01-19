1 dead, 1 injured after DeKalb County shooting | What we know

Police tell 11Alive it's all tied to car break-ins.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead and a 15 year old hospitalized after being shot in DeKalb County.

It all happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, when DeKalb County Police say the teen and possibly two others were breaking into cars.

Officers add that a man in his 30s went outside to get something from his car and got into an argument or fight with the group that ended in gunfire.

Both victims were found in different locations, with police first getting word of a person shot on Shepherds Path in Decatur.

When they got there, they found the man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

About five minutes later, police got another call about a person shot just down the road off Flat Shoals Parkway near a Waffle House, where they found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound.

At this time, police are still ironing out the specific details of the shooting. The names of the victims have also not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.