crime

Police: 10-year-old girl shot in leg, man also hurt at extended-stay hotel

Here is what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting at an extended-stay hotel left a 10-year-old girl and a man hurt Wednesday evening.

DeKalb County Police told 11Alive they were investigating the shooting that happened at 4893 Memorial Drive where at least two people were hurt.

Police said the 10-year-old was shot in the leg and has moderate injures.  

"She is recovering at a local hospital and is expected to survive," police said.

Officers added that a man later showed up a hospital with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. At last check, police said he was in serious condition.

Investigators believe the shooting started as a dispute between multiple people. The investigation is ongoing. 

