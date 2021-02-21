Shooting in DeKalb neighborhood leaves man in critical condition

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot during a dispute in DeKalb County
Police responded to reports of a person shot on Saturday afternoon in the 2200 block of Scarborough Drive. At this point, police believe that the shooter and the victim, a man in his 20s, were arguing when the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and was listed as critical. Police have not yet released any details regarding the dispute in question or whether they have additional information on a suspect.
The shooting happened in a residential area just north of Covington Highway in DeKalb County - a Stone Mountain address far outside the city limits.