Shooting in DeKalb neighborhood leaves man in critical condition

Police said the victim, in his 20s, was in some sort of dispute with the suspect before the shooting occurred.

Police responded to reports of a person shot on Saturday afternoon in the 2200 block of Scarborough Drive. At this point, police believe that the shooter and the victim, a man in his 20s, were arguing when the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and was listed as critical. Police have not yet released any details regarding the dispute in question or whether they have additional information on a suspect.