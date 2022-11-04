2 shot, hurt in parking lot of DeKalb apartment complex, police say

DeKalb Police said it happened at 2:08 p.m. at the Eagles Run Apartments at 2000 Bouldercrest Road. The location is not far from Gresham Park.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were hurt in a shooting while they were working on a car at a DeKalb County apartment complex, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found two men in their 50s with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to area hospitals for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries, the police department said.

Investigators determined the shooting took place in the parking lot when the men were working on a car and someone shot them.

After leaving the apartments, DeKalb Police said it received another call at 5:42 p.m. of shots being fired in the same apartment complex but at a different building.

Officers responded to the apartments again but didn't find any victims. DeKalb Police said officers are still in the area investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.