Person shot at gas station in southeast Atlanta on Christmas night

They said it "appears another group were shooting at each other" and he was struck in the leg.

ATLANTA — A person was shot on Christmas night and the victim appears to be an innocent bystander.

Atlanta police responded to a gas station at 3843 Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta at around 8 p.m. to reports of a person shot. According to a Google map, the location is an Exxon station and the Jonesboro Food Mart.

Police said it "appears another group were shooting at each other" and he was struck in the leg.