1 shot in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood, APD says

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — One person was shot along Arlington Avenue southwest Wednesday night, according to Atlanta Police.

The shooting occurred at the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue southwest, APD said.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn was on the scene near the location on Tucker Avenue at Lee Street in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots before Atlanta Police showed up.

Detectives paid close attention to a car that was parked inside the crime scene before being towed away on a wrecker.

APD has not yet released the condition of the victim or if anyone is in custody in connection to the shooting.

.@Atlanta_Police paying a lot of attention to this car. Tow truck standing by. Detectives on scene. APD hasn’t mentioned suspect info. @JBellamyTV @ronjonesreports @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/Tztln7MD4t — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) September 8, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.