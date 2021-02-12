GBI investigating after shooting involving Clayton County police

Authorities are working to gather more details in the incident.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is gathering details after a shooting involving an officer in Clayton County on Sunday afternoon.

According to a a statement from a spokesperson with the GBI, the Clayton County Police Department requested the agency investigate after an a shooting incident in which officers were involved. This is standard practice for shootings involving law enforcement officials.

The incident reportedly happened nearby Maddox Road and Stratton Circle. Right now, details about what exactly happened are unclear. There is currently no information about a suspect or if there are any fatalities.