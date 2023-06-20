Investigation underway after two people shot in Coweta County, deputies say

The condition of the victims are unknown. There are limited details at this time.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left a woman and man hurt.

Authorities said the shooting happened just around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the north end of the county.

A man and a woman were taken to an Atlanta hospital with gunshot wounds, according to the office.

"There is no danger to the surrounding community," deputies said.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

No other details were released.

