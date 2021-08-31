2 men left shot, injured in front of Clayton County apartments

Police say it happened early Tuesday morning.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after two men were shot and left for dead in front of a Clayton County apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Clayton County Police spokesperson Jordan Parrish said officers responded to a shooting around 2:30 a.m. at the 600 block of Flint River Road.

Officers arrived and discovered two men "laying in the front yard" of a building with gunshot wounds, according to Parrish.

He said both victims were responsive, but they are in critical condition at this time at a local hospital.

Police said they are not sure if any bystanders were outside when the gunfire erupted, but Parrish says he can confirm at this time there were only two targeted individuals.

"Anytime gunfire transpires, there are lives of other citizens that have been accounted that are in danger," he said.

Right now, police are still in the early stages of their investigation, still working to determine what led up to the deadly incident.

Parrish said the motive is unknown at this time and police are not releasing the victims' identities yet.