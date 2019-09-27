GRIFFIN, Ga. — Police are still looking for the gunman after a mid-afternoon shooting in Griffin on Friday.

Griffin Police said that around 2 p.m., the department responded to a call of someone shot in the 400 block of North 8th Street in Griffin.

Police, fire personnel and emergency medical technicians found the victim and began rendering aid.

Griffin Police have their Criminal Investigation Division on the scene and said they are "actively pursuing leads" in this case. Police haven't said if they have any person in mind for the crime or if a motive is apparent.

They also haven't identified the victim or the significance of that person's injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

