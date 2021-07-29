2 men injured from shooting in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured overnight in Clayton County.
Officers report they were dispatched to the 600 block of Southside Commercial Pkwy at 5:08 a.m.
They found a man lying in the grass near the roadway with a gunshot wound, according to a report.
During the preliminary investigation, officers learned a second man ran into the lobby of a nearby hotel after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital. The motive for the shooting is unclear.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact police.