2 men injured from shooting in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured overnight in Clayton County.

Officers report they were dispatched to the 600 block of Southside Commercial Pkwy at 5:08 a.m.

They found a man lying in the grass near the roadway with a gunshot wound, according to a report.

During the preliminary investigation, officers learned a second man ran into the lobby of a nearby hotel after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. The motive for the shooting is unclear.